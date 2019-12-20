|
|
MORATIS CHRISTY J.
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at age 90, of Ambridge, Pa. Beloved husband of Helen (Paleos); father of Valerie (Bruce) Hooper, Joanne (Neil) Cope, Christopher Moratis, and George (Linda) Moratis; brother of Milton (Betty) Moratis. Also, survived by six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Androniki (Manoleras) Moratis; brother, Jack (Marian) Moratis and parents, John and Bessie Moratis. Christy was a veteran who proudly served in the US Army in Japan at the end of World War II and as a past Master of Trinity Lodge #221 Free and Accepted Masons. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, he worked for Gulf Oil and Westinghouse before retiring from the US Government at the age of 70. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Ambridge and AHEPA. Christy was an avid ham radio operator first licensed in 1948 and member of a radio club chapter in Rochester, PA and will be remembered fondly as a very warm, soft-spoken, and gentle soul. Christy's family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Amber Woods and Caring Hospice for the care they gave to him. Friends will be received Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave. Oakmont, PA 15139, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 5 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in the Dormition of Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, Oakmont, Pa where an additional visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be made to: www.englishfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019