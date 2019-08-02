|
|
Age 20, of Upper St. Clair, unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Dear daughter of Carlos Manuel and Lisa Lopez Eirez; maternal granddaughter of Mila Lopez, Dr. Carmelo Lopez and Robert Clark; paternal granddaughter of Clara Lourenco Eiriz and the late Abilio Alves Eiriz; loving sister of Isabela Lopez Eirez; god daughter of Dr. Leo Lopez and Ellen Hancovsky; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ciara embodied what life was all about. She lived every day to its absolute fullest and never went anywhere without her beautiful smile. A smile that lit up an entire room, followed by that laugh of hers that would turn anyone's bad day into a good one. She was a friend to all and the brightest light in all of our lives. Ciara grew up in the South Hills of Pittsburgh where she attended Upper St. Clair High School and was a member of the dance team. After high school, Ciara continued on at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she was a senior Fashion Merchandising major and a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. Ciara's life revolved around her family, Liza, her mother, Bela, her sister, her loving boyfriend, Shane Magnifico, and friends whom she adored. She had the kindest heart of anyone you could ever hope to meet. Ciara was loved immensely by all of those friends and family members whose hearts she will now live in forever. She was truly an angel among us with a soul too beautiful for this earth. Our goal now is to honor the memory of our sweet Ciara in the best way that we can. Friends welcome Saturday and Sunday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS (412-835-1860) 112 Fort Couch Rd, Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Thomas More Church. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 1100 Liberty Ave Suite E 201, Pgh, PA, 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com
