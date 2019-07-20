|
|
RIZZO CINDY J. (EVANS)
Age 50, of Beechview and Mt. Washington, peacefully on July 18, 2019. Loving companion of Joe Draxinger; cherished mother of Jessica Berry (Victor), Ashley Berry (Regis), Nicholette Blocky (Joe), Ronald Rizzo (Mary) and Cody Rizzo; special sister of the late Bonnie Miller; adoring grandmother of Giavanna, Antonio, Dontae, Malachi, Jordan, Julia, Natalia and Brooklynn; dear sister-in-law of Chuck Miller; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Celebration of her Life Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 20, 2019