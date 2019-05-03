|
|
TROCANO CINDY LOU (DONOLO)
Of Monongahela, at home, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, age 61, daughter of the late Frank and Rose Marie (Zubasic) Donolo; fiancée of Richard Johnson; mother of William, Jr. (Meridith), Brian (Alex) and the late Regina; sister of Frank (Deborah), Debra Reith (Edward), William (Tracy), Mark (Constance) and Bethann Donolo-Gildea; grandmother of Sam, Leo and Wyatt; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019