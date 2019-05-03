Home

CINDY LOU (DONOLO) TROCANO

CINDY LOU (DONOLO) TROCANO Obituary
TROCANO CINDY LOU (DONOLO)

Of Monongahela, at home, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, age 61, daughter of the late Frank and Rose Marie (Zubasic) Donolo; fiancée of Richard Johnson; mother of William, Jr. (Meridith), Brian (Alex) and the late Regina; sister of Frank (Deborah), Debra Reith (Edward), William (Tracy), Mark (Constance) and Bethann Donolo-Gildea; grandmother of Sam, Leo and Wyatt; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
