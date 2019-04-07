Home

CLAIR O. WELLER

CLAIR O. WELLER Obituary
WELLER CLAIR O.

Age 96, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Ross Township, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Edleman Weller and the late Mary R.; stepfather of Patricia Abadie and John D. (Madelyn) Edleman; grandfather of Julianne, Christine, Pamela, Nicholas, James, and Kaitlin; also survived by eight great-grandchildren. No viewing. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m., in St. Ferdinand's Church. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View). Clair was a graduate from Grove City College. Prior to his retirement, Clair was employed as an Engineer with Bell of Pennsylvania. He served his country in the Navy during World War II. Clair was a member of V.F.W. Post #2754. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to St. Ferdinand's Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 or to the . Please offer condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
