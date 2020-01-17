Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Claire Agnes Spengler, 89, passed away peacefully at Vincentian Home, McCandless, PA on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Claire was born April 25, 1930, in Orange, NJ, to Edwin and Genevieve Nicholson. Claire received her nursing degree and worked as an operating room nurse before marrying her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Spengler. They spent more than 60 happy years together before Bob passed away in 2015. Claire was a creative soul and this was best expressed in her passion and flair for gardening and flower arranging. She studied the craft of flower arrangement and became an accredited Master Judge in the National Garden Club. She participated in numerous flower shows both entering her own work and judging submitted works. After a long and successful career Claire and Bob retired to Dataw Island, SC, where they spent more than 20 happy years. There, Claire was able to enjoy two of her favorite pastimes, golfing and spending time with friends. She loved to travel and found great pleasure in visiting her children and grandchildren. Claire is survived by her five children, Bob Spengler (Mary), of Colton, NY, Eric Spengler (Lauren), of Cambridge, MA, Mark Spengler (Elizabeth), of Blue Springs, MO, Leslie Quinn (Matt) of Western Springs, IL, and Jeff Spengler (Laurie), of McCandless, PA; as well as 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, in St. Alexis Roman Catholic Church, Wexford, PA, with Father Joe Freedy as celebrant. Arrangements entrusted to H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-364-4444. Condolences may be offered at:


www.brandtfuneralhome.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
