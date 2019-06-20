Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
COFFEY CLAIRE

On June 18, 2019, she rejoined her father, Rege DeSano. Claire was full of life, outgoing, and fun. She enjoyed relaxing on the boat with the love of her life, Tom, and their many friends. Claire had unquestionable love for her family. She was extremely generous and passionately cared about every part of our lives. Each time we gathered, she greeted with us with a loud hello, and smiled as if she hadn't seen us in years. She spent countless hours helping family with struggles in their daily lives. But most of all, Claire was our friend, our cheerleader, and now will forever be our guardian angel. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Coffey; her mother, Josephine De Sano; step-mother of Amy Hersh; sister of Richard (Patti) DeSano and Marianne (Rick) Kearney; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Friends welcome on Friday, from 2-7 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Township. Blessing Service at 7 p.m., followed by a reception. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 20, 2019
