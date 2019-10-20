|
RICCARDI CLAIRE L.
On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, age 88, of the North Side. Beloved wife of the late Merrill Riccardi; daughter of the late Helen Thomas and Elmer Engstler; sister of the late Robert Weletz; aunt of Joseph (Evelyn) Dinkel, Robert J. (late June) Weletz, Cathy (Jim) Bushofsky, and Pam (late Jack) Martin. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., The family would like to thank Vincentian Home for Claire's excellent care.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019