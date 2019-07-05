JUZWICK-DAVIS CLAIRE M.

Claire Marie passed peacefully in her home at the age of 62. Claire was born on April 4, 1957 in Robinson Township, PA. She is a graduate of Bishop Canevin High School in Crafton, and Duquesne University ('79). Claire found peace in her garden, devoting countless hours and days to lovingly and dutifully tending the earth. The beauty she created there will live on for generations to come. She was a powerhouse and put everything she had, in everything she did. She loved coffee with her cigarettes, reading all night, Korean food, The Sopranos, and Eric Clapton. Claire is survived by her daughters, Olivia and Katherine; and her brother, Philip S. Juzwick. Preceded in death by her mother, Claire Susan Chum Sop Shim; her father, Lawrence; and her brothers, William F., Lawrence J., and Richard A. Juzwick. Friends received on Sunday, from 2-4 p.m., at SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Girls Hope of Pittsburgh, 1005 Beaver Grade Rd., #103, Moon, PA 15108, or Woman's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, P.O. Box 9024, Pittsburgh PA 15224.