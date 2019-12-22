|
ISZAUK CLAIRE R.
Claire R. Iszauk, 90, of McKeesport, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at UPMC Canterbury Place. Born in the Bronx, NY, October 14, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Max and Ethel Weintraub Gland. Co-owner of the former David's of White Oak, she served as secretary for the Congregation Gemilas Chesed and Temple B'nai Israel. Wife of the late David S. Iszauk, sister of the late Arlene Elias; she is survived by son, Alan L. (Debbie) Iszauk of Monroeville; granddaughter, Jenna Iszauk of Cleveland, OH; sister, Rosalie (Morton) Opall of Uniontown; brother-in-law, Sherman Elias and sister-in-law, Sondra (Joe) Mendlowitz; also nieces and nephews. She was a member of Congregation Gemilas Chesed and its Sisterhood, Temple B'nai Israel, Hadassah, B'nai Brith, and the McKeesport Heritage Center. A service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in the HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Coursin Street, McKeesport, PA 15132. Interment will follow in the New Gemilas Chesed Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Congregation Gemilas Chesed, Temple B'nai Israel, B'nai Brith Youth, or Chabad of Monroeville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019