SALM CLAIRE (HILLSTROM)
Age 92, of Monroeville, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Daughter of the late Edwin and Mary (Cain) Hillstrom. Beloved wife of the late Connor K. Salm, Jr.; loving mother of Jeffrey R. Salm, Christine Morgan (Paul), and Marsha Powers (Bruce); grandmother of Cori Salm, Jenna Salm, Daniel Morgan (Miriam), Jeannie Zavala, Allie Nichols (Adam), Carrie Morgan, Terry Coey, Randy Coey, Jimmy Powers and Mick Powers; seven great-grandchildren; sister of the late Mary Jane "Jane" Butler (the late Frank); also survived by nieces and nephews. She graduated from Trafford High School in 1945, and from Penn State in 1949 with a degree in Home Economics. Claire enjoyed gardening, sewing, watching old movies-"Glenn Miller Story" and "Singin' in the Rain" were her favorites. Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at North American Martyrs Church. Entombment following in New St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hope Hospice at www.hopehospicepgh.org. Please visit:
www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019