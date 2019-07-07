PROVANCE CLAIRE "DOLLY" SCHMIDT

Age 86, of Hopwood, passed away early Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, in the peace of her home, joining her beloved late husband of 52 years, William Arthur Provance, of Smithfield, PA, whom she missed greatly. Born May 31, 1933, Dolly was raised in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late George and Clara Schmidt. She worked as an executive secretary at the former Duquesne Brewery in Pittsburgh before meeting her future husband at Deep Creek, MD. Together they raised three children, worked hard to help put all three through college, and created a trucking business. The proud grandmother of three, Dolly was an avid and vocal fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins and was a member for nearly 60 years of the parish at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown. She was a graduate of Carrick High School and split her time late in life between her home in Hopwood and Palmetto, FL. She is survived by her children, Dr. William J. Provance and wife Mary, of Naples, FL, James L. Provance, of Dublin, OH, and Cheryl A. Provance, of Hopwood; grandchildren, Brett of Manhattan, NY, Kyle of Fort Lee, NJ, and Christian, of Naples, FL; sisters, Esther Thompson, of Fort Myers, FL, and Nancy Schmidt, of Pittsburgh; and brother, William "Joe" Schmidt, of Pittsburgh. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Baker; and brothers, George and Paul Schmidt. Dolly's family will receive visitors on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood, PA. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 50 Jefferson St., Uniontown. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH. Interment will follow at St. John Vianney Cemetery, 920 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged for St. John the Evangelist RC Church at the above address.