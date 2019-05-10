Home

CLARA B. (BUCKINGHAM) HARMENING

CLARA B. (BUCKINGHAM) HARMENING Obituary
HARMENING CLARA B. (BUCKINGHAM)

Age 89, of Turtle Creek, passed away on May 8, 2019. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Barbara) White, Kimberly McConnell and Beth L. (William) White-Frisco; cherished grandmother of Benjamin Lyon and Dorothy Swope; proud great-grandmother of Zachary Schantz and Alaina Swope; also survived by her sister-in-law, Francine Buckingham and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. and Elmira (Freidel) Buckingham; husbands, Robert R. White and Ray Harmening; and brothers, Robert (Patricia) and Thomas Buckingham. Clara was a teacher with Wilkinsburg School District for many years and was a member of the PA Teachers Union-PSEA, as well as The Muses musical production group. When not teaching, she loved listening to music and researching family genealogy. Burial will be private at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek (412-823-1950) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to In Care of Cats (1680 Fallen Timbers Rd., Elizabeth, PA 15037). 


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019
