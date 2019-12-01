|
|
TROWER CLARA BELLE (CLY)
Age 87, a longtime and proud resident of the Hill District, on November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wm. H. Trower; loving mother of Jay (Leslie), W. Kevin (Carla), Cecil (Claudia) and Daughter in law Els; daughter of the late Samuel Willoughby and Flora Coleman. Dear sister of Gloria Hannon, Aileen and Michael Willoughby and the late Adrian Willoughby, Frankie Jones and Samuel Willoughby, Jr.; cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, friend and community member. A private family memorial will be held. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.
www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019