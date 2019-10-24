|
|
BERNHARDT CLARA (D'ALESSANDRO)
Of Forest Hills, age 88, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Wife of the late Matthew L. Bernhardt; loving mother of Anna (Scott) Sherbondy of Mt. Pleasant and Matthew Bernhardt of CA; cherished grandmother of Ashley and Heather Bernhardt; sister of Frank D'Alessandro of CA and the late Rose Ference and late Anthony D'Alessandro. Clara was a former employee of the A & P Bakery and a member of the local 12 of the B,C & T Union. Friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday in St. Maurice Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019