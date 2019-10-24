Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maurice Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARA BERNHARDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARA (D'ALESSANDRO) BERNHARDT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARA (D'ALESSANDRO) BERNHARDT Obituary
BERNHARDT CLARA (D'ALESSANDRO)

Of Forest Hills, age 88, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Wife of the late Matthew L. Bernhardt; loving mother of Anna (Scott) Sherbondy of Mt. Pleasant and Matthew Bernhardt of CA; cherished grandmother of Ashley and Heather Bernhardt; sister of Frank D'Alessandro of CA and the late Rose Ference and late Anthony D'Alessandro. Clara was a former employee of the A & P Bakery and a member of the local 12 of the B,C & T Union. Friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday in St. Maurice Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now