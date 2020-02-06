Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
CLARA CATHERINE BRAGANO

CLARA CATHERINE BRAGANO Obituary
BRAGANO CLARA CATHERINE

Age 89, of Pittsburgh (Southside), passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was the daughter to the late William Rettinger and Grace Nierengarten and loving wife to the late Anthony Bragano, Sr.  She is survived by two children, Pamela Waigand and Anthony Bragano, Jr.; two grandchildren, April Grace Waigand and Matthew David Waigand; and her dear sister, Nancy Szalla. Preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Bragano, Sr. and brother-in-law, Ronald Szalla. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends are welcome to attend visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020, 4-8 p.m. Funeral mass will take place Friday, February 7, 2020, 10 a.m., St. Pius X, 3040 Pioneer Avenue, 15226. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
