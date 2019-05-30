Home

CLARA ELLEN (GRAEF) KRAUSE

CLARA ELLEN (GRAEF) KRAUSE Obituary
KRAUSE CLARA ELLEN (GRAEF)

Age 88, of Plum Boro, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Henry Krause; daughter of the late Carl E. Graef and Ellen (Green) Graef; loving mother of Richard E. (Gretchen), Timothy S. (Denise), David M. (Debra), Jennifer L. (Miklos) Sarkozi, the late Clayton L. (surviving wife Karen); sister of the late Carl Graef; grandmother to 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church, Plum Boro. Burial will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
