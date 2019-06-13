|
GORDON CLARA
Age 96, quietly on June 3, 2019. Wife of the late Rev. Kelso Gordon; beloved mother of Essie (Albert) Humphries, Dorothy McCall; sister of Susie Baldwin; eight grandchildren; and a host of great-great-grandchildren and relatives. Friends may call Friday, June 14, 2019 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral ceremony Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 2200 Wylie Ave., 15219. Burial Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019