Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARA GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARA GORDON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CLARA GORDON Obituary
GORDON CLARA

Age 96, quietly on June 3, 2019. Wife of the late Rev. Kelso Gordon; beloved mother of Essie (Albert) Humphries, Dorothy McCall; sister of Susie Baldwin; eight grandchildren; and a host of great-great-grandchildren and relatives. Friends may call Friday, June 14, 2019 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral ceremony Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 2200 Wylie Ave., 15219. Burial Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now