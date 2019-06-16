HOLZAPFEL CLARA (DEMYAN)

On May 31, 2019, at 7:35 a.m., the best Baba (Grandma) a guy could ever hope for passed away at St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 87. She has been greeted with love in heaven by her husband, Chuck and her sons, David and C.J. She will be remembered always for her bright smile, quick wit and how she took care of everyone she loved. Born in Scranton, PA on October 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Grega) Demyan. Growing up in Scranton, she studied cello and was an All-State Gymnast. She married the love of her life in May of 1956, Charles J. Holzapfel, Sr. They made their home in Robinson Township where she was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church. After the many losses in her life, her grandson, Zac and his wife, Nicole welcomed her to their home in Jacksonville, FL where she happily lived out her remaining years being well loved. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery. Father Dave Poecking, celebrant. Clara loved flowers, so in lieu of cut flowers, please plant flowers in memory of her or do something special for another or give a hug to someone you love.