CLARA J. (DALBON) NARDEI

CLARA J. (DALBON) NARDEI Obituary
NARDEI CLARA J. (DALBON)

Age 91, of Upper St. Clair, on April 8, 2019. Clara's family was everything to her. Beloved wife of John P. Nardei; loving mother of Paula (Ron) Demicheli, JoAnne (Bill) Biringer, Jackolyn Nardei, and Beverly (Bob) Rionda; devoted grandmother of Nicholas (Samantha) Demicheli, William (B.J.) Biringer, Jason (Gretchen) Biringer, Jessica (Dan) Svirbly, Clare (Pablo) Soriano, William (Noel) O'Toole, Angela (Chuck) Hadad, Robert "Tino" (Candace) Rionda and Marissa (Gareth) Yearsley; also nine great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. View and add condolences at:


 www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
