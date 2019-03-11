MOLYNEAUX CLARA JEAN (GRAINY)

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 86. "Jeanne" was a lifelong resident of Swissvale and Swisshelm park. She was a talented painter, who participated for decades in art tutorials in the East End. An intrepid walker, Jeanne logged thousands of miles walking through Swisshelm Park, Swissvale, and Edgewood. She was the last survivor of her large family, which included Thomas Francis Grainy of Penn Hills, Robert Grainy and Sullivan G. Grainy, Jr. of Swissvale, Maureen Grainy Vigliotti of Penn Hills, and infant sister, Constance. She was a member of the Word of God Parish, and the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh. She had traveled by car, train, ship and plane to many interesting sites in North America and Europe. Jeanne lost her husband, Paul Leo Molyneaux, in 2007. She is survived by Paul Robert Molyneaux (Lynn) of Bellbrook, OH, Melinda Molyneaux Edwards (James) of Squirrel Hill and Dr. John Thomas Molyneaux (Kathy) of Marshall Twp. She was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Sullivan Molyneaux. Jeanne was the daughter of Sullivan Grainy Sr. and Margaret McKim Grainy. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, John Edwards of Brooklyn, NY, Catherine Edwards of Los Angeles, CA, David Edwards (Carly) of Dallas, TX, Lisa Lazzo (Chris) and Melissa Molyneaux, both of Dayton, OH, and Jacqueline Molyneaux and Jennifer Molyneaux, both of Marshall Twp. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Grainy of Penn Hills and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, for whom she had tremendous affection and love. Mass of Christian Burial in Word of God Church, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. Memorial contributions should be made to Word of God Parish, 7446 McClure St., 15218 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 810 River Ave., Suite 100, 15212. Arrangements by THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale.

www.niedfuneralhome.com