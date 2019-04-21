BAUER CLARA K.

Peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, age 98 of Bloomfield. Clara took her final journey to her Savior at Vincentian de Marillac, joining her late daughter, Colleen Jennetto and her family and friends that took this journey to heaven before her. She will live in the hearts of those that were touched by her caring soul filled with love and laughter. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Fitzpatrick, Rhonda Bauer and Linda Anderson; and her son-in-law, Larry Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Shawn (Nikki), Shannon and Justin; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Kaley, Taylor, Jerran and Scott. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Vicentian de Marillac, 5300 Stanton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Arrangements by McCABE BROS., INC.

