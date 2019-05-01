CONTI CLARA KERNAN (McCRORY)

Age 87, of Mt Lebanon, on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Paul A. McCrory, Sr., and Helen Donahoe McCrory; beloved wife of 54 years to Richard G. Conti; cherished mother of Holly Anne Conti and Christian G. Conti; dear sister of Elizabeth (Rege) Killmeyer; also survived by her devoted grandson, Alexander Dreistadt; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her brother, Paul A. McCrory, Jr.; and granddaughter, Gabrielle Dreistadt. Clara was a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy. Friends welcome Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Grace Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET THE FAMILY AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to a . www.slaterfuneral.com.