Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Kane Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
CLARA KERNAN (McCRORY) CONTI

CLARA KERNAN (McCRORY) CONTI Obituary
CONTI CLARA KERNAN (McCRORY)

Age 87, of Mt Lebanon, on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Paul A. McCrory, Sr., and Helen Donahoe McCrory; beloved wife of 54 years to Richard G. Conti; cherished mother of Holly Anne Conti and Christian G. Conti; dear sister of Elizabeth (Rege) Killmeyer; also survived by her devoted grandson, Alexander Dreistadt; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her brother, Paul A. McCrory, Jr.; and granddaughter, Gabrielle Dreistadt. Clara was a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy. Friends welcome Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Grace Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET THE FAMILY AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to a . www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
