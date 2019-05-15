Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
CLARA L. (GAY) JONES

CLARA L. (GAY) JONES Obituary
JONES CLARA L. (GAY)

Age 71, of Homstead, PA, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Mother of Adrienne and Andrea Jones; sister of Shirley Coburn and Jeanette Culiver; also survived by six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Visitation Wednesday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 15, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA. where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Wednesday 12 p.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019
