Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CLARA STADLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARA M. (DEEMER) STADLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CLARA M. (DEEMER) STADLER Obituary
STADLER CLARA M. (DEEMER)

Born October 18, 1933, died March 2, 2019, in Cranberry Township, PA. Mother of five daughters; grandmother of 11; and great-grandmother of three, she was a beloved woman, admired for her joy and strength. Clara lived in Robinson Township, PA and worked for US Airways as a reservation agent for 26 years and retired in Sebring, FL. She loved and enjoyed her family, travels and involvement in church and community choirs. She is survived by husband, Thomas A. Stadler; children, Sharon (Bruce) Souder, Carole Phillips, Debra Wilson, Samantha (James) Lipetzky and Lori (Ernest) Dunlap; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private memorial gathering will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her honor to Clear Thoughts Foundation to discover a cure for dementia: clearthoughtsfoundation.secure.force.com/donate or the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.