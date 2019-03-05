STADLER CLARA M. (DEEMER)

Born October 18, 1933, died March 2, 2019, in Cranberry Township, PA. Mother of five daughters; grandmother of 11; and great-grandmother of three, she was a beloved woman, admired for her joy and strength. Clara lived in Robinson Township, PA and worked for US Airways as a reservation agent for 26 years and retired in Sebring, FL. She loved and enjoyed her family, travels and involvement in church and community choirs. She is survived by husband, Thomas A. Stadler; children, Sharon (Bruce) Souder, Carole Phillips, Debra Wilson, Samantha (James) Lipetzky and Lori (Ernest) Dunlap; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private memorial gathering will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her honor to Clear Thoughts Foundation to discover a cure for dementia: clearthoughtsfoundation.secure.force.com/donate or the Alzheimer's Foundation.