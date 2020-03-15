|
|
TAMBELLINI CLARA M. (FABISIAK)
Clara M. (Fabisiak) Tambellini, age 95, of Ross Township, formerly of North Side, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Legs" Tambellini; loving mother of Cheryl (Donald) Knickerbocker, Joseph A. (Jill) Tambellini, II, Frank L. (Roberta) Tambellini and Thelma "Tootsie" (Art) Tambellini; sister of the late Dolores and Anthony Fabisiak, and Eleanor DiLallo; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of five. Family will welcome friends on Sunday, March 15th 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 16th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Boniface Church. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020