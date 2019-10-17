|
|
VIOLI CLARA MARIE (WULFKAMP)
Age 85, beloved daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019, after a brief illness. Clara Marie was born on October 29, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara (Collet) and Charles Wulfkamp; step-father, Norbert (Bud) Wuenstel; and her husband, the love of her life, Alfred (Al) Domenic Violi. She is survived by her three daughters, Dr. Elisa Claire (Dr. Kevin) Taffe, Jennifer Marie (Mike Zotter) Violi of Portland, OR, and Teresa Anne (Mark) Trombetta. Claire was lovingly known to her four grandchildren as Young Grandma (Alex and Michael Taffe) and Mimi V (Giuliana and Matteo Trombetta). She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Claire was first and foremost an exceptional daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Before marrying Al, she worked for twenty years at the Deckman Company as office manager, a job she fully enjoyed. Above all else, Claire valued family and friends, demonstrated by her extensive genealogy research, countless mailed greeting cards and frequent lunch dates. She played a mean Scrabble game, baked a perfect pie, and lovingly attended to every detail of every holiday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Burial will be at Northside Catholic Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to Operation Safety Net, 903 Watson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019