Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
CLARA R. (KANSLER) VENNARE

CLARA R. (KANSLER) VENNARE Obituary
VENNARE CLARA R. (KANSLER)

Age 97, of Beechview, on Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Vennare; loving mother of JoAnn (Chuck Fascetti) Conlon, Toni (Preston) Parrish, Eugene (Margaret), Bob (Pam), John (Mary) Vennare and the late Janet Beveridge; grandmother of fourteen; great-grandmother of twenty-six. Preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Tuesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
