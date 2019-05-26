|
VENNARE CLARA R. (KANSLER)
Age 97, of Beechview, on Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Vennare; loving mother of JoAnn (Chuck Fascetti) Conlon, Toni (Preston) Parrish, Eugene (Margaret), Bob (Pam), John (Mary) Vennare and the late Janet Beveridge; grandmother of fourteen; great-grandmother of twenty-six. Preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Tuesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019