MOSCHELLA CLARA "SOPHIE" ROGOWSKI

Age 89, of Wexford and Blawnox passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. She's gone "up Jake's, down Mike's to get a milkshake." Clara is survived by her husband of 70 years, Mel Moschella; her daughters, Donna Artz, Ro Moschella and Joanne (Dwight) Pearson; her grandchildren, Jim (Jen) Artz, BrieAnn Artz, Peter Pearson and Patrick Pearson; her great-grandchildren, Natalie Artz and Colin Artz; her sisters, Martha Sikorski and Dorothy Lew; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons-in-law, Fred Artz and Dick Mologne; and her sisters, Laura Rogowski and Irene Robey. Clara was born in Sharpsburg to John and Sophie Rogowski on June 13, 1929. Because she looked so much like her mother, she was known as "little Sophie" and then "Sophie" to family and friends. She met Mel when they both participated in a wedding, and after a whirlwind romance, were married in 1948. The newlyweds set up their household in Blawnox where they lived for nearly forty years. Most recently, Sophie and Mel lived with their daughter, Donna, at Donna's Wexford home. Sophie was kindness personified. She would do or give anything to make others feel loved and supported. She supported Mel through multiple hip replacements while raising their daughters. Adored by her own children and grandchildren, she was an honorary mom and grandmother to other family members and friends. Sophie was also a talented seamstress, sewing clothes for friends and family and their baby dolls. Sophie was always lively company, a master at Canasta and Candy Land, smiling and laughing at our jokes and going along with our games even as dementia challenged her understanding, joining in the fun saying, "Okie dokie dominokie!" The family would like to especially thank Sarah Gilmour, M.D. of UPMC Renaissance Family Practice; Leigh Galazia, R.N. and Sarah Rieger of Allegheny Health Network Hospice; Jessie McLaughlin of Home Instead, and Patty Roth, R.N. for their outstanding care. They have all become honorary family members. A funeral mass will take place at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church, 3841 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. with a celebration of life to be held at a later date for family and friends. As Sophie would say, "That's the way the cookie crumbles." The family suggests that memorial donations be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.