HOFFMANN CLARE A. (RODGERS)
Age 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph A. Hoffmann; loving mother of Mariclare (David) Draxler, Carol (Charles) Kunkle, Donna (Gary) Cole, James M. Hoffmann, Mark G. Hoffmann, Kathleen (Richard) Turley and the late Joseph A. Hoffmann; sister of the late Leonard, George and James Rodgers; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 Private Funeral Mass in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020