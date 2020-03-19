Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARE HOFFMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARE A. (RODGERS) HOFFMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARE A. (RODGERS) HOFFMANN Obituary
HOFFMANN CLARE A. (RODGERS)

Age 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph A. Hoffmann; loving mother of Mariclare (David) Draxler, Carol (Charles) Kunkle, Donna (Gary) Cole, James M. Hoffmann, Mark G. Hoffmann, Kathleen (Richard) Turley and the late Joseph A. Hoffmann; sister of the late Leonard, George and James Rodgers; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 Private Funeral Mass in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLARE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now