KINEST CLARE A. (BRUEGGMAN)
Age 89, peacefully surround by family on Monday, May 27, 2019, of Bon Air. Cherished wife of the late Ambrose T. Kinest; loving mother of Glenn (Maureen) Kinest, Kim (Andrew) Rudge, and Joyce McCloskey; grandmother of Melinda, Andrew, Jennifer, Rob, and Brian; great-grandmother of Andrew, Addelynn, and Theodore. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019