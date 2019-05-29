Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
CLARE A. (BRUEGGMAN) KINEST

CLARE A. (BRUEGGMAN) KINEST Obituary
KINEST CLARE A. (BRUEGGMAN)

Age 89, peacefully surround by family on Monday, May 27, 2019, of Bon Air. Cherished wife of the late Ambrose T. Kinest; loving mother of Glenn (Maureen) Kinest, Kim (Andrew) Rudge, and Joyce McCloskey; grandmother of Melinda, Andrew, Jennifer, Rob, and Brian; great-grandmother of Andrew, Addelynn, and Theodore. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
