Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Bellevue, PA
View Map
CLARE ANN BISCHOFF

CLARE ANN BISCHOFF Obituary
BISCHOFF CLARE ANN

On Monday, February 3, 2020, Clare Ann Bischoff, age 86, of Bellevue. Daughter of the late A. George and Mary E. Bischoff; sister of the late Betty Bischoff and George A. Bischoff, USN. Survived by dear friends and her "family" at Mt. Assisi Place. A proud graduate of Oliver High School, Clare retired from PNC Bank in 1992, she was a volunteer with PNC retirees and with the Pittsburgh CLO; a member of the Church of the Assumption and of 4 Seasons Bowling League. Friends received Thursday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to School Sisters of St. Francis, 4900 Perry Highway, Suite 201, Pgh., PA 15229.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
