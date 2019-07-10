Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 766-5600
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
154 Orchard Ave.
Emsworth, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARE PARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARE ANN (FITZPATRICK) PARK


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARE ANN (FITZPATRICK) PARK Obituary
PARK CLARE ANN (FITZPATRICK)

Age 86, of Ohio Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019. Wife of the late Charles J. Park; loving mother of Paul McIntyre, Jr. (Cindy), Margaret McIntyre (Cyril), Elizabeth Kirby, Mary Chiesa (John) and Patricia Gardner (Gabe); proud grandmother of Michael, Natalia, Joy, Bill, Dan, Jessica, Jason, Tim, Laney, Isaac, Andrew and Nicholas; great-grandmother of Rae, Aspen, Brayden and Paisley; stepmother of Lisa, Kathy, Susie and Amy Park; sister of Jerry and Ed Fitzpatrick and the late Leo, Art, Dan, Bernie and Jack Fitzpatrick, Ruth Gabig and Helen Ifft. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 154 Orchard Ave., Emsworth, PA 15202, on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m., with interment to follow in Allegheny Co. Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now