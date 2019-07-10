|
|
PARK CLARE ANN (FITZPATRICK)
Age 86, of Ohio Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019. Wife of the late Charles J. Park; loving mother of Paul McIntyre, Jr. (Cindy), Margaret McIntyre (Cyril), Elizabeth Kirby, Mary Chiesa (John) and Patricia Gardner (Gabe); proud grandmother of Michael, Natalia, Joy, Bill, Dan, Jessica, Jason, Tim, Laney, Isaac, Andrew and Nicholas; great-grandmother of Rae, Aspen, Brayden and Paisley; stepmother of Lisa, Kathy, Susie and Amy Park; sister of Jerry and Ed Fitzpatrick and the late Leo, Art, Dan, Bernie and Jack Fitzpatrick, Ruth Gabig and Helen Ifft. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 154 Orchard Ave., Emsworth, PA 15202, on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m., with interment to follow in Allegheny Co. Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019