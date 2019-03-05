Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
CLARE (MUELLER) LENDVAI

LENDVAI CLARE (MUELLER)

Age 90, peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, formerly of the South Hills. Beloved wife of the late William Lendvai; loving mother of Ann (Rick) Semk, Fr. John, Mary, Jane (Rich) Dervin and Ruth Miller; grandma of Chris, Maria, Sarah, Alexa, Elizabeth, Kyle, Emily and Breanna; sister of the late Colette Giconi. Also survived by three nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday and Friday, March 7 & 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School, 800 Montana Avenue, Natrona Heights, PA, 15065. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
