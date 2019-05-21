Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
310 Mansfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
BEER CLARE M.

Age 92, of Banksville, on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Beer; dear mother of Gerard E. "Jerry" (Nancy) Beer, Thomas P. Beer, and Mary Lynn (Dan) Hvostal; loving grandmother of Kelly L. Murtha, Jennifer A. (Zebulon) Pixley, Amanda L. and Amy E. Hvostal; great-grandmother of Madison, Breeona and Ashlyn. Clare was a longtime member of St. Margaret of Scotland Church, starting in the 1950s, and also worked at Toner Institute Home for Orphans. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed. Friends welcome Thursday 9-9:30 a.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Church Thursday 10 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019
