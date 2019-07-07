PORRECA CLARE

Loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died peacefully on July 4, 2019, at the age of 89. Daughter of the late Michele and Elizabetta (Rossi), she was preceded in death by her brothers, Antonio and Michele. Surviving her are her daughter, Ann Campbell (Edward); granddaughters, Christy, and her son, Mason, and Kaelyn (Bill McLaughlin); her sisters, Annette Sciullo and Anna Porreca, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved children, especially her grandchildren, and always said that if she had known her grandchildren were going to be so much fun she would have had them first. She loved having pets and always had a dog and a couple of cats in her home and would often feed and care for any neighborhood strays that found their way to her. She loved working in her flower garden reading, and feeding people who came to visit her. She spent her retirement years volunteering for various organizations, including giving rides to seniors and helping out at her church. She was always available to anyone in need, even in her last few years when all she could do was offer a smile and hold someone's hand. Though small in stature she was a strong woman who had to overcome many obstacles in her lifetime, and she did so gracefully and without complaint. She will be remembered for her kindness, her quick wit, and her friendship and will be missed by all. Family and friends are welcome to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Kilian Parish, Cranberry Twp., with Rev. Charles Bober as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clare's name to the Concordia of Cranberry Benevolent Care Fund. Condolences may be offered at www.devlinfuneralhome.com.