Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
CLARE (WIECZORKOWSKI) ZIELINSKI

CLARE (WIECZORKOWSKI) ZIELINSKI Obituary
ZIELINSKI CLARE (WIECZORKOWSKI)

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Matthew; mother of James J. (Janice); grandmother of Matthew (Lauren) Zielinski and Rebecca (Keith) Arnold; great-grandmother of Jacob and James Zielinski and Tyler and Kennedy Arnold; sister of Norbert and Eugene Wieczorkowski; preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers; also survived by numerous neices, nephews, great-neices and nephews. She worked in concessions at Three Rivers Stadium for 30 years. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A funeral mass will be held in St. Stanislaus on Monday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
