Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
2326 Jenny Lind
McKeesport, PA 15132
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARENCE RHODES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARENCE ALEXANDER RHODES Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CLARENCE ALEXANDER RHODES Jr. Obituary
RHODES CLARENCE ALEXANDER, Jr.

Age 74, of Duquesne, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A graduate of Westinghouse High School and a retired driving instructor of Goodwill Industries. Survived by wife, Annie L. Gilford Rhodes of Duquesne; son, Erik Howard Rhodes of Ross Twp.; and daughter, Nia Nyree Hazzard of Austin, TX; step-daughter, Gena M. (Anthony) Wells of West Mifflin. Visitation Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 12 S. 5th Street, Duquesne; Services on Monday at 11:00 a.m. The family suggest contributions to the Duquesne West Mifflin Boys Club, 29 N. 3rd Street, Duquesne, Pennsylvania 15110, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., McKeesport, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now