RHODES CLARENCE ALEXANDER, Jr.
Age 74, of Duquesne, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A graduate of Westinghouse High School and a retired driving instructor of Goodwill Industries. Survived by wife, Annie L. Gilford Rhodes of Duquesne; son, Erik Howard Rhodes of Ross Twp.; and daughter, Nia Nyree Hazzard of Austin, TX; step-daughter, Gena M. (Anthony) Wells of West Mifflin. Visitation Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 12 S. 5th Street, Duquesne; Services on Monday at 11:00 a.m. The family suggest contributions to the Duquesne West Mifflin Boys Club, 29 N. 3rd Street, Duquesne, Pennsylvania 15110, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., McKeesport, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019