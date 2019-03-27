SABOL CLARENCE "SPUD"

89 years old of North Versailles on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in North Braddock to the late Andrew and Mary. Beloved husband of 67 years to Mildred G. (Balkovic) Sabol; dear father of Patti (Mike) Flister, Gregg (Ada) Sabol, Lori (Mark) Baird, Julie Sabol, Susie (Chuck) Murn, and Rick (Jodi) Sabol; loving grandfather to 20 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; brother of Tom (Kitty) Sabol, Bernice (Roe) Rothrauff, and the late Dorothy (Jim) Ridenour; also numerous nieces and nephews. Spud retired from Edgar Thomson Works after 42 years. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. His special interests were watching his children and grandchildren participating in their various activities. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed bowling and card playing. Family and friends received at the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1300 Fourth Street, Braddock Hills. (412-271-3430) on THURSDAY ONLY 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, North Versailles on Friday at 10 a.m. (Everyone please meet at Church). Entombment will follow at the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park with Military Honors. Family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful caregivers who cared for their dad. Memorial contributions to be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.