Age 71, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Devoted mother of Jeanine Jones, Cecili Jones and Denise Jones; loving grandmother of Keir Craig, Micah Craig, Mayer Craig, Sydney Jones and Nina Taylor; beloved great-grandmother of Lewis Craig; sister of Roberta Holden, Leon Brock and Jon Randal Brock. Friends received Saturday, 1 p.m. Time of service at 3 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 412-241-5415, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pgh., PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
