Age 93, of Ridgemont, peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Husband of 64 years to the late Frances (Dougherty) Tomer; beloved father of Robert "Spanky" Tomer, Theresa Sherer, Michael A. Tomer, John Paul (Betsy) Tomer and the late Clarke (surviving wife, Patty) Tomer; dear grandfather of James C. Sherer, III, Clark, Jeff, Mallory, Kelly, Dayna, and Emily Lynn Tomer; great-grandfather of Brady, Michael, Nicholas, Allison Grace, and Ryan. Clark was a WWII Veteran with the US Navy. A former member of the Pittsburgh Bureau Police, retiring as a Lieutenant after 40 years of service. A graduate of the FBI National Academy, also a lifetime member of F.O.P Fort Pitt Lodge #1. Clark will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. Visitation THURSDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton where the Blessing Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be with full Military Honors at Resurrection Cemetery.

