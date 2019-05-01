Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
CLARK A. TOMER

Age 93, of Ridgemont, peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Husband of 64 years to the late Frances (Dougherty) Tomer; beloved father of Robert "Spanky" Tomer, Theresa Sherer, Michael A. Tomer, John Paul (Betsy) Tomer and the late Clarke (surviving wife, Patty) Tomer; dear grandfather of James C. Sherer, III, Clark, Jeff, Mallory, Kelly, Dayna, and Emily Lynn Tomer; great-grandfather of Brady, Michael, Nicholas, Allison Grace, and Ryan. Clark was a WWII Veteran with the US Navy. A former member of the Pittsburgh Bureau Police, retiring as a Lieutenant after 40 years of service. A graduate of the FBI National Academy, also a lifetime member of F.O.P Fort Pitt Lodge #1. Clark will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. Visitation THURSDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton where the Blessing Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be with full Military Honors at Resurrection Cemetery.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
