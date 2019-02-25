NICKLAS CLARK ROBERT

Age 69, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born on September 1, 1949 in Buffalo, New York to the late David and Mary Nicklas. Loving father of David (Megan) Nicklas and Steven (Rebecca) Nicklas; proud grandfather of Addison, Riley, Nate, Amelia and Henry; treasured brother of Beth Nicklas, John Nicklas, Nancy Enis and caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Clark is also survived by his former wife of 40 years, Sandra Nicklas. Clark studied mechanical engineering at Clarkson University and later earned an MBA. After college, Clark worked for National Steel in the raw materials group until founding Vista Resources in 1987, which is an Upper St. Clair-based oil and natural gas company. Under his leadership, Vista drilled over 1,200 wells in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming. Subsequently, Clark co-founded Laurel Mountain Energy with his son Dave in 2014. Clark had a lifelong love of the outdoors. This interest blossomed when he was a member of the Clarkson ski team in college, and Clark continued to enjoy skiing throughout his life. Additionally, growing up in the 1960s, Clark developed his love of sports cars early on and enjoyed racing until the last years of his life. He loved spending time with friends and family and, in last decade, enthusiastically embraced his role as grandfather. Clark also served as an Upper St. Clair school board member and proudly supported Clarkson University, Society of Contemporary Craft and Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 for a gathering in celebration of Clark's life on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday 11 a.m., in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Rd., Upper St. Clair, 15241. Everyone meet at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Clark's name to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Please add or view tributes at:

