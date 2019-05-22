Home

CLAUDIA A. CUNNINGHAM

CLAUDIA A. CUNNINGHAM Obituary
CUNNINGHAM CLAUDIA A.

Age 81, of Cranberry Twp., passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 18, 2019, while under the care of The Grove at Harmony in Jackson Twp. Born July 21, 1937, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Ralph P. Lipke, Sr. and Margaret M. Ruffner Lipke. Claudia worked as a Registered Nurse in Pittsburgh area hospitals. She enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports teams and Jeopardy. Above all, she was a beloved wife and mother, and treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her five children, Mark Cunningham of Economy Boro, Celeste (Kevin) Antill of Butler, John (Kim) Cunningham of Center Valley, Paul (Trish) Cunningham of Economy Boro, and Cynthia Cunningham of Cranberry Twp.; nine grandchildren, Tony (Jamie), Taylor, Brooke, Logan (Austin), Brooks, Roman, Jed, Lindsay and Camille; two great-grandchildren, Brielle and Kieryn; a brother, Ralph P. (Carol) Lipke, Jr., of Bellevue; a sister, Peggy Paulson of Avalon; and several nephews and a niece. In addition to her parents, Claudia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Edward James Cunningham, whom she married on May 27, 1961, and who passed away December 24, 2015. Friends will be received on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 11:30 a.m. at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Claudia will be laid to rest privately by her family at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery in Ross Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Claudia's honor to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, National Headquarters, ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017 (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org). Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
