SUKEL CLAUDIA ANN (LEWIS)
On Thursday, December 12, 2019, age 74, of Jamestown, PA, formerly of Munhall. Wife of the late Michael J. Sukel, Jr; survived by loving sons, Michael J. Sukel III and his wife, Charlyn and David and his wife, Chantal';wonderful baba of Julianna and Gabriel; sister of Sandra Orie; godmother of Stefanie Bilger; beloved Aunt to Chris Zaccarelli, Kim Eldridge and Kenny Orie. Cho Cho Claude to many cousins. Claudia was a registered nurse at St Francis Hospital for many years, where she retired from. Family and friends will be received at Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church (blue domes) 214 Mansfield Blvd. in Carnegie on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. with a parastas at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Monday 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME in Carnegie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019