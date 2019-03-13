MINNICH CLAUDIA S.

Age 76, of McCandless Township, on March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 54 years to Randy Minnich; also survived by her children, Erika L. (husband John) Mantsch of Cedarburg, WI, Joshua D. Minnich of New Brighton; loving grandmother of Olivia, Sophie, Lily Mantsch; preceded in death by her parents, Claude Maurice, and Barbara (Naylor) Stafford of Southfield, MI. Friends received at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway from 6 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14. Memorial service will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church of North Hills, 2359 W. Ingomar Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 from 1 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Claudia graduated cum laude from Albion College, where she was president of her Pi Beta Phi sorority and was inducted into Mortar Board honorary society and Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. She taught elementary school for three years, then devoted herself to raising her children. She was very active in her church (UUCNH), volunteered at Perrysville Elementary and Passavant Hospital, and loved crafts and collections. In lieu of flowers, family would welcome donations in her name to her church (UUCNH) or Foster Cat (P.O. Box 23414, Pittsburgh, PA 15222). simonsfuneralhome.com