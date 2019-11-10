|
HAWTHORNE CLEO
Cleo Hawthorne, unexpectedly and peacefully passed away on November 5, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of the late Belford Austin; daughter-in-law of Rheta Hayes of Michigan; mother of Donald, Carlos and Kellee of Pittsburgh also survived by three grandchildren Jamera, Carliyah, and Antonio; three great-grandchildren; devoted sister and cousin; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Final arrangements provided by SAMUEL J JONES FUNERAL HOME INC. where services were private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019