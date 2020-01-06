|
|
GONGAS CLETON MARCEL
Of Espyville, formerly of Pittsburgh, on January 5, 2020. Son of the late John and Mireille (Forcinal) Gongas. Beloved husband of 29 years of Mary Ellen (Baughman) Gongas. Father of nine. Grandfather of 16. Predeceased by siblings, John Gongas and Linda (Gongas) Waugaman. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, PA on Wednesday, January 8 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 9 at 10 a.m. in St. Therese Church, Munhall. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Clete will be most remembered for his sense of humor and deep love for his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020