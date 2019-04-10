BAYLISS CLIFFORD A. "CLIFF", JR. Ph.D

Age 77, of Pittsburgh, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved husband for 53 years of Ellen (Lindow) Baylis; father of Julianna "Tina" Baylis, Clifford A. "Cliff" Baylis, III and Mary Ellen Baylis; proud grandfather of Lucy Lipson and Gabriel Lipson; brother of Earla (Fred) Nelson, Jerral (Shirley) Baylis, Juanita (Michael) Matotek, and Theresa Baylis. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday, April 10 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a blessing service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Cliff loved travel and being on the beach. He loved being an educator and being with his dog, Sweet Pea. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110 or the Light of Life Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please offer condolences at:

