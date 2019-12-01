|
ROBINSON CLIFFORD A.
Age 72, quietly on November the 26th, 2019. Beloved husband of Eunice Robinson; father of Michael A. (Carrie) Robinson, Melissa C. (Ian) Robinson-Moore, Luke John Robinson; four grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, 11 a.m. At Deliverance Baptist Church, 812 Swissvale Ave. 15221. Burial Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019