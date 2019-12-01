Home

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
At Deliverance Baptist Church
812 Swissvale Ave.
CLIFFORD A. ROBINSON

CLIFFORD A. ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON CLIFFORD A.

Age 72, quietly on November the 26th, 2019. Beloved husband of Eunice Robinson; father of Michael A. (Carrie) Robinson, Melissa C. (Ian) Robinson-Moore, Luke John Robinson; four grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, 11 a.m. At Deliverance Baptist Church, 812 Swissvale Ave. 15221. Burial Greenwood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
